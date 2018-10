People embrace harvest across China

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 21, 2018 shows harvesters reaping rice in a farm in Wangyuan Village of Hai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Xu Jinbai)

A farmer harvests gingers in Dongxia Village of Qingzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 21, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Jilin)

Farmers harvest gingers in Xixia Village of Qingzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 21, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Jilin)

A farmer spread grains for drying in Mudian Township of Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Zhou Haijun)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 21, 2018 shows harvesters reaping rice in a farm in Wangyuan Village of Hai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Xu Jinbai)

Workers pick chrysanthemum flowers in a green house in Yaozitou Village of Zhangjiakou City, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 21, 2018. (Xinhua/Chen Xiaodong)

Farmers dry seeds in Mudian Township of Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 21, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhou Haijun)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 21, 2018 shows farmers drying grains in Hai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Xu Jinbai)