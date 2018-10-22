S.Korea, DPRK to hold general-grade military talks on Oct. 26

South Korea and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) agreed to hold general-grade military talks later this week at the border village of Panmunjom, Seoul's defense ministry said Monday.
The general-level dialogue would start at 10 a.m. local time (0100 GMT) on Oct. 26 at Tongilgak, a DPRK building in Panmunjom, the ministry said in a statement.
The five-member military delegations from the two sides will discuss the implementation of the inter-Korean military agreement, which was signed by defense chiefs of the two Koreas during the Pyongyang summit in September between South Korean President Moon Jae-in
and top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un.
They will also discuss ways to form a joint military committee, which would consult on military affairs between the two Koreas.
Under the military agreement in Pyongyang, the two sides agreed to stop all hostile acts in border areas by setting up a buffer zone along the heavily-armed inter-Korean border.