S.Korea, DPRK hold working-level talks for forestry cooperation

South Korea and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Monday held the working-level talks over forestry cooperation, according to a pool report from South Korean media.



Three-member delegations from the two sides launched the dialogue from 10:05 a.m. local time (0105 GMT) at the joint inter-Korean liaison office in the DPRK's border town of Kaesong, which was opened last month.



Park Chong-ho, vice minister of the Korea Forest Service who led the South Korean delegation, told local reporters before heading to the venue that he would make efforts to produce visible and effective results via this dialogue.



The first forestry cooperation talks between the two sides were held on July 4.



On Aug. 8, South Korean officials visited the DPRK's Mount Kumgang area together with DPRK officials to conduct a joint study on the DPRK's forest situations.

