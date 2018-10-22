Chinese stocks up 4 pct in morning trading Monday

Chinese stocks continued on a trending rebound which started on Friday during morning trading on Monday, rising more than 4 percent as regulators lined up to rally market confidence over the weekend with new rules, measures and words of comfort as shares brushed near four-year lows before surging on Friday.

The Shanghai Composite Index was up 4.17 percent, at 2,656.87 points by Monday morning. The smaller Shenzhen Component Index rose 5.04 percent to 7,760.08 points. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose by 4.40 percent to 3272.97 points.

The ChiNext Index, China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, gained 5.69 percent to close at 1,321.00 points.

Among shares in trading on Monday, 2,071 stocks gained during the morning trading while just 19 dropped. A total of 177 shares rose to their daily cap of 10 percent during the period.

The rebound comes after a Chinese legislation official said over the weekend that China should cancel a stamp tax to lower trading costs and drive the sound growth of the domestic capital market,

Huang Qifan, vice chairman of the National People's Congress Financial and Economic Affairs Committee, told a forum that China should cancel the tax stamp to encourage capital markets to enhance vitality, domestic news site finance.qq.com reported.

On Friday, China's top officials and financial regulators including Vice Premier Liu He, central bank governor Yi Gang, and Chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission Liu Shiyu moved to shore up confidence in the country's economy and stock markets.