Splendid autumn scenery in Hulun Buir

A view of the postcard-like autumn scenery at a forest in the Greater Khingan Mountains, Hulun Buir, North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Hulun Buir is home to 120,000 square kilometers of forest and 80,000 square kilometers of grassland. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Xiwu)

