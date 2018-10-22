China, ASEAN begin first joint maritime drills

The China-ASEAN maritime drill officially began Monday morning at a military harbor in Zhanjiang, South China's Guangdong Province.

The drill is aimed at putting the consensus between the Chinese and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) military leaders into practice, deepening defense cooperation between China and ASEAN members and boosting mutual trust, Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command chief Yuan Yubai said at the drill's opening ceremony on Monday.

The drill is of significance because it is not only the first time ASEAN has conducted a joint military drill with a single country, but also the first time the PLA has conducted a maritime drill with ASEAN, and is likewise the first multinational drill the PLA Southern Theater Command has organized since its establishment, Yuan said.

Yuan said he expects the drill to become an important platform for officers and soldiers from different countries to communicate with and understand each other, become a new start to build a community of shared future between China and ASEAN and jointly maintain peace and security in the region.

The drill includes harbor activities, maritime exercises and an exercise summary.

Participants will engage in various exchange activities and discuss military medication and diving work, inspect rescue trainings and take part in desktop tactics deductions.

The ASEAN delegations were also invited to inspect a new Chinese guided missile destroyer and a new training ship.

The drill is scheduled from Monday to Sunday in sea and air space to the east of Zhanjiang, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Monday.

ASEAN members, including Singapore, Brunei, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines, will send military vessels to join Chinese vessels in the drill, Xinhua reported.

Chinese experts hailed the joint military exercise, saying China and ASEAN are increasingly confident of being able to manage differences and conflicts without interference from powers outside the region.