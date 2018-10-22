Alibaba announces space plans for its biggest shopping event

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group on Monday announced its space plans for the forthcoming November 11 sales event.



In an attempt to improve online-to-offline integrations during the annual shopping event, the company is set to loft a mini space station known as "Candy Tin" and a "Tmall International" communications satellite around this year's Singles' Day, according to a statement Alibaba sent to the Global Times on Monday.



The e-commerce company also banks on its space plans to partner with scientific research institutions for relevant space technologies and autonomous driving technologies to be translated into real-world applications.



