Nadal remains No.1 as Russia’s Khachanov breaks into top 20

Russia's Karen Khachanov moved into the top 20 in the ­latest men's ATP tennis rankings released Monday following his win in the Kremlin Cup.



Third-seeded wild card Khachanov beat Frenchman Adrian Mannarino in straight sets on Sunday to secure his second ATP title of the season and moved into 19th spot in the rankings.



The top of the ATP rankings were unchanged. Spain's ­Rafael Nadal is safe at No.1 with neither No.2 Novak Djokovic nor Roger Federer, in third place, in action last week.



On the women's side, Germany's Angelique Kerber moved up to second place in the latest WTA rankings behind injured No.1 Simona Halep.



It's the highest ranking since July 2017 for Wimbledon champion Kerber, who is gunning to win this week's WTA Finals in Singapore.



But Halep, missing from Singapore, is secure in top spot and will end the season as No.1.



Along with Halep, Serena Williams will also miss the Singapore event which brings ­together eight of the top women's players.



