China's road freight transport continues fast expansion in first nine months

A container is loaded onto a truck at Jingtang port area of Tangshan Port, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 13, 2018. In 2017. China's road freight transport continued fast expansion in the first nine months of 2018, the Ministry of Transport said in a statement Oct. 20, 2018. From January to September, the amount of cargo carried on roads, which takes up the lion's share in China's total cargo transport, increased 7.5 percent year on year to 28.64 billion tonnes. The growth came amid China's steady economic growth, which stood at 6.7 percent in the three quarters, above the government's annual target of around 6.5 percent. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Containers are loaded onto trucks at Jingtang port area of Tangshan Port, north China's Hebei Province, July 8, 2018. The throughput of Tangshan Port reached 303 million tons from January to June this year, growing 7.28 percent year on year. China's road freight transport continued fast expansion in the first nine months of 2018, the Ministry of Transport said in a statement Oct. 20, 2018. From January to September, the amount of cargo carried on roads, which takes up the lion's share in China's total cargo transport, increased 7.5 percent year on year to 28.64 billion tonnes. The growth came amid China's steady economic growth, which stood at 6.7 percent in the three quarters, above the government's annual target of around 6.5 percent. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao )

A truck loaded with new cars drives in Guoyuan Port in Chongqing, southwest China, Aug. 20, 2018. China's road freight transport continued fast expansion in the first nine months of 2018, the Ministry of Transport said in a statement Oct. 20, 2018. From January to September, the amount of cargo carried on roads, which takes up the lion's share in China's total cargo transport, increased 7.5 percent year on year to 28.64 billion tonnes. The growth came amid China's steady economic growth, which stood at 6.7 percent in the three quarters, above the government's annual target of around 6.5 percent. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Aerial photo taken on July 15, 2017 shows a truck running on the Beijing-Urumqi Expressway in Hami, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. China's road freight transport continued fast expansion in the first nine months of 2018, the Ministry of Transport said in a statement Oct. 20, 2018. From January to September, the amount of cargo carried on roads, which takes up the lion's share in China's total cargo transport, increased 7.5 percent year on year to 28.64 billion tonnes. The growth came amid China's steady economic growth, which stood at 6.7 percent in the three quarters, above the government's annual target of around 6.5 percent. (Xinhua/Cai Zengle)

Aerial photo taken on July 30, 2018 shows a dealer loading grapes onto a truck at the Xindian eco-agricultural park in Xindian Town of Yuping Dong Autonomous County in southwest China's Guizhou Province. China's road freight transport continued fast expansion in the first nine months of 2018, the Ministry of Transport said in a statement Oct. 20, 2018. From January to September, the amount of cargo carried on roads, which takes up the lion's share in China's total cargo transport, increased 7.5 percent year on year to 28.64 billion tonnes. The growth came amid China's steady economic growth, which stood at 6.7 percent in the three quarters, above the government's annual target of around 6.5 percent. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A truck runs on the road in Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 22, 2018. China's road freight transport continued fast expansion in the first nine months of 2018, the Ministry of Transport said in a statement Oct. 20, 2018. From January to September, the amount of cargo carried on roads, which takes up the lion's share in China's total cargo transport, increased 7.5 percent year on year to 28.64 billion tonnes. The growth came amid China's steady economic growth, which stood at 6.7 percent in the three quarters, above the government's annual target of around 6.5 percent. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)