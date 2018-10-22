May holds course for ‘national interest’ against mutinous party over Brexit

In an article in the mass-selling The Sun tabloid, she argued that her strategy for pulling Britain out of the European Union was "not about me" but based on the "national interest."



But opposition from all sides has stepped up at home since a Brussels summit last week failed to make a breakthrough, raising fears Britain could be heading for a deeply damaging "no deal" exit next March.



Talk of a leadership challenge from within her Conservative Party reached fever pitch at the weekend, with one newspaper quoting an unnamed MP saying May was entering "the killing zone."



"The Brexit talks are not about me or my personal fortunes. They're about the national interest - and that means making the right choices, not the easy ones," May wrote.



She was expected to update the House of Commons on the state of Brexit talks later on Monday, where she was to tell MPs that "95 percent" of the divorce deal is now agreed.



But Brussels and London still disagree on how to keep open the land border between British Northern Ireland and EU-member Ireland - and May emphasized she will not compromise on this.



"I've been very clear that this must be achieved without creating any kind of border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK," she wrote in The Sun.



"Doing so would undermine our precious Union and put at risk the hard-won peace" in the province, which was plagued by three decades of violence in which 3,500 people died.



The EU wants to keep Northern Ireland aligned with its customs rules and regulations until a wider trade deal can be agreed that removes the need for frontier checks.



London rejects this, offering instead a UK-wide solution - but insists this can only be temporary, something the EU says it cannot agree to.

