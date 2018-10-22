Samaritans decorate ceiling to prepare for Feast of Tabernacles

A Samaritan hangs fruit to the ceiling of a house in preparation for the celebration of Sukkot, the Feast of the Tabernacles, at Mount Gerizim near the West Bank city of Nablus, on Oct. 21, 2018. Samaritans decorate ceiling with fruits in a geometric form to commemorate the exodus of Jews from Egypt more than 3,200 years ago. (Xinhua/Ayman Nobani)

A Samaritan hangs fruit to the ceiling of a house in preparation for the celebration of Sukkot, the Feast of the Tabernacles, at Mount Gerizim near the West Bank city of Nablus, on Oct. 21, 2018. Samaritans decorate ceiling with fruits in a geometric form to commemorate the exodus of Jews from Egypt more than 3,200 years ago. (Xinhua/Ayman Nobani)

A Samaritan hangs fruit to the ceiling of a house in preparation for the celebration of Sukkot, the Feast of the Tabernacles, at Mount Gerizim near the West Bank city of Nablus, on Oct. 21, 2018. Samaritans decorate ceiling with fruits in a geometric form to commemorate the exodus of Jews from Egypt more than 3,200 years ago. (Xinhua/Ayman Nobani)

Samaritans hang fruit to the ceiling of a house in preparation for the celebration of Sukkot, the Feast of the Tabernacles, at Mount Gerizim near the West Bank city of Nablus, on Oct. 21, 2018. Samaritans decorate ceiling with fruits in a geometric form to commemorate the exodus of Jews from Egypt more than 3,200 years ago. (Xinhua/Ayman Nobani)