Chinese Embassy in India warns tourists not to carry protected animal goods

The Chinese Embassy in India warned Chinese tourists to be aware of local laws after two Chinese citizens were detained on Thursday for allegedly carrying products made from protected animals.The embassy said on Sunday that two Chinese women were stopped from leaving the country at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Thursday. They were detained by Indian customs for allegedly carrying various tippets made from Tibetan antelope fur.Indian customs authorities have filed charges against the two, the announcement said.The embassy spoke with the detained citizens and their families and recommended a lawyer for them.It also contacted the local police and customs officers, demanding protection for Chinese citizens and their legitimate rights and interests, the announcement said.The embassy said it will follow up the case and do its best to guarantee Chinese citizens' safety and rights in India. It also reminded Chinese tourists to be aware of local laws before departing.In a statement issued on Friday, the embassy warned that the Tibetan antelope is listed as a protected species, whose trade is strictly prohibited by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.The animal is also protected by Indian law. It is illegal in India to purchase, transport, and carry Tibetan antelope and its fur products in and out of the country.