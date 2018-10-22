President Xi visits TCM industrial park in S. China's Guangdong

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday visited a hi-tech heartland in south China's Guangdong Province, on his first inspection trip to Guangdong in nearly six years to Guangdong.



He visited Shenzhen in December 2012, after the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.



Xi's visit included the Guangdong-Macao Traditional Chinese Medicine Science and Technology Industrial Park in Zhuhai's Hengqin New Area.



Xi said he visited Guangdong because it is where China's reform and opening up began, and he is there to review the historical process and to continue pushing the reform and opening up forward.



This year marks the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening up.

