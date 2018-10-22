Activities held to commemorate Yaozhou ceramics kiln in China's Shaanxi

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/10/22 22:40:48

Children learn to make ceramics in Tongchuan City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 21, 2018. A series of activities were held here to commemorate Yaozhou ceramics kiln that has over 1,400 years of history. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)


 

A boy learns to make ceramics in Tongchuan City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 21, 2018. A series of activities were held here to commemorate Yaozhou ceramics kiln that has over 1,400 years of history. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)


 

Students view the ceramic artworks in Tongchuan City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 21, 2018. A series of activities were held here to commemorate Yaozhou ceramics kiln that has over 1,400 years of history. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)


 

A boy views ceramic artworks in Tongchuan City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 21, 2018. A series of activities were held here to commemorate Yaozhou ceramics kiln that has over 1,400 years of history. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)


 

Posted in: CHINA
