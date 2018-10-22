Supplier apologizes for serving spoiled food at intl schools

A Shanghai-based food supplier suspended its service and apologized on Monday after it was revealed it had been serving expired food to an international school that enraged the parents.



The supplier, Shanghai Eurest Food Technologies Service Company, suspended its catering service to the SMIC Private School, founded by Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, and several other international schools in Shanghai.



The company promised to conduct a thorough inspection and reform its management system. It said it will conduct additional training on food safety for its employees, according to a statement published on its website on Monday.



Parents of students attending SMIC Private School in the city's Pudong district were infuriated after they discovered moldy tomatoes, inedible onions and other expired food in the school kitchen on Friday.



Parents cried after seeing the disgusting food the children eat and the rusty utensils with cleanser foam, a parent said on his WeChat account.



The Pudong Market Regulation Bureau launched an inspection Friday night and found the expiry date of semi-cooked food was on Saturday, according to the bureau's report. The bureau also found expired ingredients.



SMIC charges over 60,000 yuan ($8,600) a year, but feeds its 2,900 students from 25 different countries with mildewed food.



"Do not expect quality service even though you have paid a higher price," Wang Zhian, former China Central Television commentator, said on his Sina Weibo account on Saturday.



Eurest is a subsidiary of Compass, which claims to be a world's leading provider of food and support services. Its Shanghai branch has served SMIC for four years.





