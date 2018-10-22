China's plan to facilitate trade can offset impact of dispute with US

The Chinese government's plan to facilitate cross-border trade can help offset the rising trade costs between China and the US amid the bilateral trade dispute, a trade expert said on Monday.



The State Council, China's cabinet, issued a plan recently to make cross-border trading more convenient and create a fair and transparent business environment for ports, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Friday.



Twenty measures are clarified in the plan with the aim of perfecting trade procedures, reducing documentation, increasing efficiency and reducing costs, the report noted.



The number of certificates for clearing customs will be reduced from 86 now to 48 as of November 1. By the end of 2020, all the documents can be applied for and handled via the internet.



The cost of containerized imports and exports will be slashed 50 percent by the end of 2020 compared with levels in 2017.



China will also improve the efficiency of customs clearances at ports and set up a fast-track "green channel" for agricultural products.



The government's efforts to facilitate cross-border trading come at a time when the country is under pressure with the rise of global protectionism. Particularly, China is facing much higher tariff barriers in the US amid an ongoing trade dispute.



Tu Xinquan, dean of the China Institute for WTO Studies at the University of International Business and Economics in Beijing, said that cutting administrative formalities will increase China's trade, particularly imports, as it will cut the cost of cross-border trade.



"Facilitating trade will, to some extent, offset the rising trade costs of the Sino-US trade dispute," Tu told the Global Times on Monday.



According to Tu, in terms of customs clearing time, China still lags behind major trading economies like Japan and Singapore.

