Beijing police to host international conference on large sports event security

Beijing police will host an international police communication conference on Thursday and Friday in Beijing as part of the city's preparations for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.



Codenamed "Symposium on Major International Sports Event Security," the event will provide a key platform for the Beijing police to draw successful experiences from police authorities from countries that have held large-scale international sports events, such as the Summer Olympics, Winter Olympics and the World Cup, Gao Hongjun, Deputy Director of the Beijing police general office, told the Global Times on Monday.



The conference will prioritize security and safety matters for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, Gao noted.



To achieve more efficient communication, Beijing police will set up several sessions at the conference: anti-terrorism and emergency response, service for the foreign guests, city security management during large-scale sports events, game venues security, and technology support and police cooperation.



Representatives from the International Criminal Police Organization and International Olympic Committee will also be attending the conference, the Beijing Police said.



The Beijing police will also appoint international security experts as senior advisers of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics at the conference.



In less than four years, Beijing will host the 2022 Winter Olympics and become the first city ever to host both the Summer and Winter Olympics.



Zhangjiakou, located in the northwest of Hebei Province about 180 kilometers from Beijing, will be home to skiing and biathlon events.



A high-speed railway linking Beijing to Zhangjiakou is under construction, with testing to be completed by mid-2019.



The distance from different venues and the harsh winter weather will also pose a security challenge, Beijing police told the Global Times.

