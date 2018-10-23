China, India hold first high-level meeting on law enforcement, security

China and India held here on Monday their first high-level meeting on law enforcement and security.



Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi said at the meeting that China and India, as good neighbors and good friends, have great potential and broad prospects for cooperation in law enforcement and security.



The establishment of a high-level meeting mechanism on law enforcement and security between the two countries and the holding of the first meeting will be of great significance in promoting the development of bilateral relations and enhancing law enforcement and security cooperation, Zhao said.



Zhao hoped that the two sides will earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, further strengthen strategic communication, give full play to the role of the high-level meeting mechanism, and focus on pragmatic cooperation on counter-terrorism, combating separatist forces and cracking down on transnational crime so as to provide a safe and stable environment for the common prosperity and development of the two countries.



Indian Home Minister Rajnath Singh, on his part, said that India is willing to work with China to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, enhance political mutual trust, expand mutually beneficial cooperation and strengthen pragmatic cooperation in areas such as anti-terrorism, combating separatist forces, and cracking down on transnational crimes.



After the meeting, the two ministers signed a cooperation agreement between the two countries.



Also on Monday, Zhao met with Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and the two sides exchanged views on strengthening cooperation on law enforcement and security between the two countries.

