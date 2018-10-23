US-listed Chinese firms trade mostly higher

US-listed Chinese companies traded mostly higher on Monday with nine of the top 10 stocks by weight in the S&P US Listed China 50 index ending the day on an upbeat note.



Shares of Alibaba and SINA gained 4.11 percent and 4.04 percent, respectively, leading the advancers in the top 10 stocks of the index.



Shares of BeiGene lost 5.86 percent, the only laggard in the top 10.



US stocks closed mixed on Monday as investors digested a slew of third-quarter earnings reports and monitored the performance of other major equities markets.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 126.93 points, or 0.50 percent, to 25,317.41. The S&P 500 decreased 11.90 points, or 0.43 percent, to 2,755.88. The Nasdaq Composite Index increased 19.60 points, or 0.26 percent, to 7,468.63.



As of Friday, the S&P US Listed China 50 index stood at 2,405.43, marking a 13.52-percent decrease for the month-to-date returns and a 22.18-percent loss for the year-to-date returns.

