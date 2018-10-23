At least 17 killed due to heavy rains in Nicaragua

At least 17 people have died when trying to cross flooded rivers in the last few days, said Nicaraguan Vice President and presidential spokesperson Rosario Murillo on Monday.



"We're still on red alert (maximum) although weather conditions have improved," said Murillo in a statement published by official newspaper El 19 Digital.



Those killed had attempted to cross rivers and streams on foot, horse or bicycle, according to the statement.



"In total, we counted 17 deaths from trying to cross river and streams," she said.



Nicaragua is currently passing through its rainy season, which usually begins in May and ends in October. Heavy rains have caused floods and landslides in some areas of the country.



The vice president also regretted that a landslide killed four members of a peasant family on Saturday in the northern province of Jinotega on the border with Honduras.



Two children, aged 4 and 13 were killed along with their parents, 62-year-old Felix Vasquez Hernandez and 36-year-old Sandra Estrada Hernandez.

