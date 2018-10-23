Xi announces opening of Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, announces the opening of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge at an opening ceremony in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 23, 2018. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

Chinese President Xi Jinping announced the opening of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge at an opening ceremony in the city of Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, on Tuesday morning.