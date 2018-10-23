August 1st Aerobatics Team performs aerobatic stunts

Six J-10 fighter jets attached to the August 1st Aerobatics Team of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force execute aerobatic maneuvers during the aviation open day at an airport in North China on October 20, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Bo)

Two J-10 fighter jets attached to the August 1st Aerobatics Team of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force take off during the aviation open day at an airport in North China on October 20, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Bo)

Four J-10 fighter jets attached to the August 1st Aerobatics Team of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force perform aerobatic stunts during the aviation open day at an airport in North China on October 20, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Bo)

People watch two J-10 fighter jets within safety cordon during the aviation open day at an airport in North China on October 20, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Bo)

A J-10 fighter jet taxis slowly on the runway during the aviation open day at an airport in North China on October 20, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Bo)

