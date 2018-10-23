A soldier gives a thumbs-up gesture while walking with his teammates after finishing a contest during the "Sharp Blade 2018" International Sniper Competition on October 20, 2018. The Competition kicked off at a training base of the Chinese Armed Police Force (APF) deep into the Yanshan Mountain nearby Beijing Oct. 18. More than 100 top snipers from 21 countries including China, Belarus, Central African Republic, Hungary, Israel and Pakistan participated in the competition. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by An Xiaohui)

A spotter and a shooter cooperate with each other to engage targets during the "Sharp Blade 2018" International Sniper Competition on October 20, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by An Xiaohui)

A spotter and a shooter cooperate with each other to engage targets during the "Sharp Blade 2018" International Sniper Competition on October 20, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Tao)

A spotter and a shooter cooperate with each other to engage targets during the "Sharp Blade 2018" International Sniper Competition on October 20, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Tao)

Soldiers sight in on targets during the "Sharp Blade 2018" International Sniper Competition on October 20, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by An Xiaohui)

Soldiers sight in on targets during the "Sharp Blade 2018" International Sniper Competition on October 20, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Tao)

Soldiers sight in on targets during the "Sharp Blade 2018" International Sniper Competition on October 20, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by An Xiaohui)

A soldier sights in on targets during the "Sharp Blade 2018" International Sniper Competition on October 20, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Tao)

A soldier sights in on targets during the "Sharp Blade 2018" International Sniper Competition on October 20, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Tao)

A soldier sights in on targets during the "Sharp Blade 2018" International Sniper Competition on October 20, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by An Xiaohui)

A soldier sights in on targets during the "Sharp Blade 2018" International Sniper Competition on October 20, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by An Xiaohui)

A soldier sights in on targets during the "Sharp Blade 2018" International Sniper Competition on October 20, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by An Xiaohui)

A soldier sights in on targets during the "Sharp Blade 2018" International Sniper Competition on October 20, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by An Xiaohui)