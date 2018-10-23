Xinjiang sees growth in renewable energy production

A bullet train runs past a wind power plant in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 16, 2014. Xinjiang has seen a surge in the electricity generation from clean energy. According to State Grid Xinjiang Electric Power Co., Ltd., wind and solar power generated 27.81 billion and 9.07 billion kilowatt hours (kwh) of electricity, respectively, in the first nine months of 2018 in the region. With abundant wind and solar resources, Xinjiang is a pioneer in using new energy in China, with installed new-energy capacity having exceeded 27 million kilowatts so far. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 20, 2018 shows a PV power plant in Hami, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 22, 2018 shows a wind power plant in Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Photo taken on June 6, 2014 shows a wind power plant in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

A vehicle runs across a wind power plant in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 18, 2018.

Photo taken on Sept. 20, 2018 shows a PV power plant in Hami, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Photo taken on Sept. 20, 2018 shows a PV power plant in Hami, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Photo taken on Sept. 21, 2018 shows 750kv power transmission line in Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Villager Pan Linqi cleans solar panels in Hami, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 21, 2018.

Photo taken on Sept. 20, 2018 shows a PV power plant in Hami, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Workers check equipment at a wind power plant in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 18, 2018.