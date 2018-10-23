Trump says vote on new tax cut comes after mid-term elections

US President Donald Trump said Monday that the new tax cut he brought up this weekend would be voted on after the congressional midterm elections but not "prior" to November.



"We're giving a middle-income tax reduction of about 10 percent," Trump told reporters at the White House before departing for another campaign rally in Texas, "we're putting in a resolution sometime in the next week and a half to two weeks."



However, Congress is in recess and will not take up any legislative proposal before the mid-term elections.



"We won't have time to do the vote. We'll do the vote after the election," said Trump.



Trump's new remarks were already backpedaling on his previous words, which promised a "very major tax cut for middle-income people" before November.



"And if we do that, it'll be sometime just prior, I would say, to November," Trump told reporters on Saturday after a campaign rally in Nevada.



Although Trump kept pushing tax cut regardless of the soaring federal deficit, his Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) which was passed by Congress last December still scored poorly in polls.



A Gallup poll released in October found that 46 percent of American people voiced disapproval of the TCJA while only 39 percent approved it. The poll also showed that 64 percent of the respondents said they haven't seen an increase in their take-home pay.



Bloomberg also reported in September that a survey commissioned by the Republican National Committee showed that Trump's tax cut helped the wealthy instead of average Americans.

