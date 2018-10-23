Building of Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge in photos

The Qingzhou shipping channel bridge, part of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge. The 55-kilometer bridge, situated in the Lingdingyang waters of the Pearl River Estuary, is the world's longest sea bridge. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)



 

A toll gate for the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)



 

A view of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)



 

The road leading to the 2,741-meter Gongbei Tunnel, a two-way tunnel with six lanes in total and the only passage connecting the main body of the bridge with Zhuhai. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)



 

Zhuhai Port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)



 

Zhuhai Port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)



 

A view of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)



 

The shuttle bus of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)



 

Zhuhai Port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)



 

The monitoring center of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)



 

