Flowers at Kongyuan Village in SE China's Fujian

A tourist takes photos of flowers at Kongyuan Village in Minhou County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 22, 2018. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Tourists take photos of flowers at Kongyuan Village in Minhou County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 22, 2018. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

A tourist views flowers at Kongyuan Village in Minhou County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 22, 2018. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Tourists view flowers at Kongyuan Village in Minhou County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 22, 2018. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 22, 2018 shows tourists view flowers at Kongyuan Village in Minhou County, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Tourists view flowers at Kongyuan Village in Minhou County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 22, 2018. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Tourists view flowers at Kongyuan Village in Minhou County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 22, 2018. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

A tourist poses for photos with flowers at Kongyuan Village in Minhou County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 22, 2018. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 22, 2018 shows flowers at Kongyuan Village in Minhou County, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)