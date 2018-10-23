S. Korea approves Pyongyang Declaration signed at 3rd Moon-Kim summit

South Korea's government on Tuesday approved the Pyongyang Declaration, which was signed in the third summit in Pyongyang in September between South Korean President Moon Jae-in
and Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).
It was deliberated and approved during the cabinet meeting, chaired by President Moon who would sign and ratify the declaration.
Under the Pyongyang Declaration, the two sides agreed to end hostile relations, increase cooperation and exchanges and denuclearize the Korean Peninsula
.
The cabinet also approved the comprehensive military agreement, which was signed by defense chiefs of the two Koreas during the Pyongyang summit.
Under the military agreement, the two Koreas agreed to stop all hostile acts in border areas by setting up a buffer zone along the heavily-armed border.
The approvals came as the Ministry of Government Legislation allegedly ruled that the Pyongyang Declaration does not require a parliamentary ratification.
As the Pyongyang Declaration was mostly about ways to implement the Panmunjom Declaration, which Moon and Kim signed in their first summit in April in the border village of Panmunjom, the Pyongyang Declaration does not require the parliamentary ratification, according to the ministry.
The Panmunjom Declaration was currently in the parliamentary ratification process.
Moon said during the cabinet meeting that the improved inter-Korean relations and the eased military tensions can spur the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula more easily.
He noted that the ratification would help protect people's lives and secure safety, while getting rid of risk factors on the peninsula and eventually benefitting the South Korean economy.