China to hold reform, opening up exhibition

China will hold a grand exhibition titled "The Great Revolution" to celebrate the 40th anniversary of reform and opening up.
The exhibition will open soon at the National Museum. It was approved by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and will be jointly held by several authorities, including the CPC Publicity Department, the National Development and Reform Commission
and the Ministry of Commerce
.
The exhibition will use historical pictures, video clips, architectural models and interactive activities, to show visitors the remarkable changes to people's working and living conditions over the past four decades, especially since the 18th National Congress of the CPC was held in 2012.
It will also present the achievements and experience of the reform and opening up and the tremendous transformation of the Chinese nation that has stood up, grown rich, and is becoming strong.
The third plenary session of the 11th CPC Central Committee in December 1978 decided to implement reform and opening up, ending decades of seclusion.