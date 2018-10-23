Unstable strategy haunts Canada’s China policy

Editor's Note:



Earlier this month at the 2018 Fortune Global Forum held in Toronto, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Canada would continue to increase the trading relationship with China in thoughtful ways. How can the two countries deepen trade ties? How to comment on the current bilateral relations? Global Times collected opinions of three experts at a press conference on the publication of Annual Report on the Development of Canada 2018 and an academic conference on the future of China-Canada relations hosted by the Center for Canadian Studies with Guangdong University of Foreign Studies recently in Beijing.





Illustration: Liu Rui/GT

Yao Peng, Associate Researcher and Executive Vice Director at the Center for Canadian Studies, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences



Canada's policy and trade with China seems to be unstable, and the main reason is that the country's ideology and politics are similar to the US. Because of ideological differences, it's hard for Canada to have a stable strategy for China.



Many scholars believe that Canada should be less dependent on the US and should realize China's importance as the world's second largest economy. It's a pity that trade between China and Canada hasn't developed significantly. Why? It's because Canada always harbors too many misgivings against China.



Besides, as China will keep implementing reform and opening-up, it can draw lessons from Canada's successful experience in governance. In controlling sea pollution, dealing with an aging society and absorbing varied culture, Canada can be a good example for China.

Zhang Xiaobo, Associate Professor at Southwestern University of Finance and Economics



The US, Canada and Mexico finalized the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) hours before the October 1 deadline. However, the agreement still needs to be approved by the US Congress, introducing an element of uncertainty. But as the USMCA reflects on the Trump administration's trade policies, it is of great value in studying Trump's future trade policies.



The USMCA differs from the North American Free Trade Agreement in some respects. The USMCA has a "poison pill" clause that forbids parallel agreements with "non-market economies" (read China), which has been discussed frequently in China.



Some say that the US is likely to replicate the "poison pill" provision in future deals with the EU, Japan and the UK after Brexit, but I think it would be hard. These countries have close economic and trade relations with China, and are not as dependent on the US as Canada and Mexico.



Besides, some argue that the so-called poison pill provision cannot prevent Canada from deepening trade ties with China and that's reasonable. The definition of a "non-market economy" in the USMCA is vague. If the China-US trade dispute escalates, the concept of a "non-market economy" may be further specified.



Briefing Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the situation of signing the USMCA in a phone conversation, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said that the Canadian side hopes to strengthen strategic partnerships and expand exchanges and cooperation in various fields with China.

Geoffrey McCormack, Assistant Professor at the Center for Canadian Studies, Guangdong University of Foreign Studies



Some crisis in Canadian capitalism will affect its policies toward China. One of the important things is to always remember that 10 years ago a new face of capitalism emerged in world economy. We entered a period of stagnation and economic instability worldwide.



Stagnation has affected countries differently. In low-income and middle-income countries, GDP growth rates remained more or less stable after the recession of 2008 and 2009, whereas in high-income countries or the G7 nations, there is stagnation.



This implies that high-income countries have intensified their efforts to get access to low- and middle-income countries. Canada has been no exception to this.



There has been growing economic instability that the Canadian state has been trying to manage. Canada has the third largest proven oil reserves in the world, and 27 percent of the country's capital stock is invested in oil and gas. This isn't the investment that you can easily pick up and move away. Those businesses need to ensure that there's going to be a return on those investments, and they have been pushing the Canadian state hard to find ways to get oil and gas to the market cheaply. This is where China comes in.



East Asia is within three years expected to contribute 45 percent of global GDP, and China's demand for gas is expected to surpass the demand for gas in the US by 2025. That's not far away. The instability in the Canadian economy points to a trend toward increasing exports to Asia, and this means improving relations with China, of course.