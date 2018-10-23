Expo to bring new momentum for foreign firms to enter China: Finnish consul general

The upcoming China International Import Expo (CIIE) will bring new momentum for foreign enterprises to enter the Chinese market, said Jan Wahlberg, consul general of Finland in Shanghai.



"I'm quite impressed by the idea of the CIIE," Wahlberg said in a recent interview with Xinhua. "This expo is a good sign of welcoming foreign companies to do business or invest in China."



Finland will send a large delegation consisting of representatives from 91 companies to Shanghai next month, and plans to promote industries such as new energies, natural resources, water treatment and tourism services through the platform, said Wahlberg.



"CIIE is not only about signing deals, it's about a bigger platform, where we are together to promote the common prosperity of the world economy and trade," Wahlberg said.



"Finland feels very proud of its identity as an innovative country with good education and a high-level of technology," the consul general added.



For example, Metsa Group, a leading firm in bio-economy that utilizes renewable wood from sustainably managed northern European forests, will show visitors the forestry and production operations via VR facilities.



Biofore, a concept biofuel vehicle co-designed by Finnish company UPM and Helsinki University, will also be showcased at the Finnish national pavilion during the expo.



In addition, eight Finnish companies will have their booths in the commercial exhibition area, including Nokia, which has nearly 20,000 employees in China.



China is the sixth largest export market for Finland and its fourth largest import source. Finland has also become an increasingly popular destination for Chinese investments, especially in innovative areas.



Wahlberg believed that as China's economy shifts from being export-driven to more balanced and innovative, the trade and investment ties between China and European countries will become stronger.

