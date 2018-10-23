France calls on U.S., Russia to avoid "hasty" decision on nuclear arms pact

France on Monday warned that "hasty" and "unilateral" decision on the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty would be "regrettable," saying that the Cold War-era pact was important to preserve Europe's security and stability, the country's foreign ministry said.



"We are in close contact with our close partners about the U.S. announcement to withdraw from the treaty," the ministry added in a statement.



"U.S.-Russian consultations are still taking place this week. We call on all parties to avoid any hasty unilateral decision which would be regrettable," it said.



U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday announced that Washington will pull out of the INF Treaty, which was signed in 1987 between the Soviet Union and the United States on the elimination of intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles.



In response to Washington decision, Moscow warned to take retaliatory measures.



The treaty is regarded as an important arms control and disarmament agreement in easing international tensions, advancing nuclear disarmament, and maintaining a global strategic balance and stability.

