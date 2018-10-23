China, Myanmar sign MoU on feasibility study of a railway linking Muse with Mandalay

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/10/23 18:48:40





China and Myanmar signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Monday to conduct a feasibility study of a railway linking Muse, a border town in Myanmar's northeastern Shan state, with Mandalay, the country's second largest city in the north.Under the MoU, inked between China Railway Eryuan Engineering Group Co and state-run Myanma Railways, the feasibility study will be conducted within two years covering an environmental and social impact assessment.The project is expected to reduce transportation costs, contribute to socio-economic development while conforming to environmental conservation, Myanmar Transport and Communication Minister U Thant Zin Maung said.He said the railway, part of the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor, is economically and strategically important, and will contribute to the two countries' long-term paukphaw (fraternal) friendship.Speaking at the signing ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar Hong Liang said the railway project will inject new energy into the development of the Belt and Road initiative and the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor. Hong hoped that the railway will contribute to Myanmar's economic development and its stability.