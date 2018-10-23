Railway freight up 9.7% in September

China's railway carried a total of 342 million tons of cargos in September, up 9.7 percent year-on-year, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Tuesday.



In the first nine months of 2018, railway freight volume surged 7.9 percent year-on-year to 2.97 billion tons, the data showed. The growth expanded from the 7.7-percent rise posted in the January-August period.



The data, an indicator of broad economic activity, added to a series of indicators that showed resilience in the economy. China's GDP grew 6.7 percent in the first three quarters, on track to achieve the government's annual target of around 6.5 percent for 2018.

