How livestreamers can avoid falling foul of law and being banned

Since livestreaming and short video clips became popular, some ordinary people who were internet savvy became a sensation overnight. However, news of online celebrities' livestreaming accounts being blocked by internet platforms cast a shadow on their popularity.



MC Tianyou, a Chinese internet celebrity who had millions of netizens watching him stream live, was permanently banned from livestreaming after he was shown using methamphetamine while on-air. Another livestreaming celebrity Yang Kaili, a 20-year-old with tens of millions of followers, was banned by the livestreaming platform for insulting the national anthem.



Why could online celebrities end up being banned?



First, livestreaming and short video clips value good looks and personal features, which aren't necessarily related to knowledge and self-restraint. Attractive looks and striking personality can quickly draw people's attention, but it's dangerous when they are found wanting in good morals.



If livestreamers lack media literacy, the risks rise with the size of the fan following. However, it's not a bad thing that some internet celebrities go through ups and downs and eventually grow up. They will grow only when they learn from their setbacks.



Second, the more fans internet celebrities have, the more the responsibility. All internet celebrities will eventually return to the mainstream. Those who cross the line of decency should be banned in order to secure a clean internet environment.



Third, the current internet platforms are stricter with vulgar content. The platforms' content recommendation is based on whether the content is appropriate, and if the livestreamers are loyal to the platform.



Some internet celebrities can't resist the temptation and choose to move to other platforms, withdrawing from the platform on which they became famous. Although such behavior hasn't been constrained by law, it is unfair to the original platform. Online celebrities should at least communicate with the original platform and try to reach an agreement or they would likely be blocked by the platform.



Fourth, the audience composition of livestreaming and short video clips is complex. Ranging from children to senior netizens, audiences come from different places and backgrounds.



Many online celebrities don't know how to refuse viewers' unreasonable requests. To win more popularity and fans, they often cross the red line.



The above-mentioned are common reasons why internet celebrities could be banned. Internet celebrities need to adhere to the right values, speak and act cautiously, be humble, and always regard the internet with reverence. Only in this way can they reduce the risk of public disgrace and sustain popularity.



The author is professor of the School of Journalism and Communication, Tsinghua University. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn