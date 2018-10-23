Central bank to inject liquidity

China's central bank continued to inject funds into the market on Tuesday to maintain liquidity.



The People's Bank of China (PBC) conducted 120 billion yuan ($17.3 billion) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 2.55 percent, unchanged from the previous operation on Monday.



The move is aimed at offsetting the impact of such factors as tax payments and government bond issuance, and keeping liquidity in the banking system at a reasonable and ample level, according to a PBC statement.

