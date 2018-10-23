UK looks for closer ties with China in finance, life sciences and films

John Edwards, British consul-general (BCG) in Shanghai Photo: Courtesy of BCG

The UK is looking forward to expanding business cooperation with China in such fields as finance, life sciences and film, British consul-general in Shanghai John Edwards told the Global Times on Tuesday.As a guest country of honor for the first China International Import Expo (CIIE), which will be held in Shanghai from November 5 to 10, the UK is going to build its national pavilion inside the National Exhibition and Convention Center, the expo's main venue.With the theme "Innovation is Great," the UK national pavilion will feature the country's world-leading enterprises in healthcare and life sciences, financial services, education as well as creative industries. British companies including Jaguar Land Rover, British Airways, Astra Zeneca, and Standard Chartered Bank will also exhibit during the six-day expo, Edwards said during a CIIE-themed media reception of the British Consulate General in Shanghai."The theme of the CIIE is New Era, Shared Future," he said. "Our future with China is to collaborate with China on innovation to produce globally competitive products and services."The biggest collaboration area between the two countries can be finance, added Edwards. "London is the financial service center of the world, and the UK has got a lot of experience in developing stable, productive and transparent financial products - I think that's the area we will work closer together," he told the Global Times.Life sciences is another important area. The UK has a unique national healthcare data center that covers the country's over 60 million people, Edwards explained. "China has increasing digital health records as well. "China has the world's second largest box office with its sales of 55.9 billion yuan ($8.05 billion) in 2017, with an opportunity to expand further internationally, Edwards said. "The UK has produced lots of popular films with world-renowned actors. This will also be a competitive field in which we can further work with China."China is one of UK's largest trading partners.In 2017, bilateral trade in goods and services reached a record 67.5 billion pounds ($87.5 billion), a 15 percent increase from 2016, whilst UK exports to China grew by 28.5 percent to reach 22.3 billion pounds ($28.9 billion).The forthcoming CIIE will provide a great opportunity to strengthen and deepen the UK's long-term cooperation with China in various fields, Edwards told the Global Times.