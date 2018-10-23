Zimbabwean central bank suspends top managers following social media allegations of corruption

Zimbabwe's central bank on Monday suspended four directors indefinitely following corruption allegations leveled against them on social media.
Political activist Acie Lumumba posted a live Facebook feed on Sunday night alleging that the four were part of a ring in the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (BZ) that was involved in illegal foreign currency peddling and gold exports.
Lumumba had only three days earlier been appointed spokesperson for a communications taskforce in the Ministry of Finance
and Economic Development.
In a statement published Tuesday, RBZ governor John Mangudya said he had indefinitely suspended the four senior managers to allow room for investigations.
"The RBZ wishes to advise members of the public that following allegations of impropriety leveled against senior officials of the bank namely, Messrs Mirirai Chiremba, Norman Mataruka, Gresham Muradzikwa and Azvinandaa Saburi, by Mr Lumumba, the Bank has found it necessary, for the sake of transparency and good corporate governance, that the allegations be followed through and investigated in line with the bank's Employment Code of Conduct."
He said once the investigations had been concluded, the public would be advised of the outcome and appropriate corrective action would be taken as dictated by the outcome of the investigations.
Zimbabwe is reeling under foreign currency shortages which have led to a shortage of fuel, basic commodities and drugs.