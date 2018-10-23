Turkey's Erdogan says murder of Saudi journalist Khashoggi "planned"

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul was "planned."



"All information and evidence revealed till now have showed that Khashoggi was a victim of a brutal killing," Erdogan said at the ruling Justice and Development Party's parliamentary group meeting.



"Saudi consulate cameras were removed, all footage was deleted from hard drives. Camera footage shows that Khashoggi did not leave the consulate," he said.



In his speech, Erdogan said that the Saudi government formally admitted the killing of Khashoggi 17 days after his murder.



Erdogan described the killing of Khashoggi as "a political murder," adding that a neutral and fair committee should be established to conduct the investigation.



The Turkish leader called on the Saudi leadership to allow suspects detained there in this case to be tried in Istanbul.



Khashoggi, journalist and columnist for The Washington Post, has been missing since he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.



A joint Turkish-Saudi team completed an investigation into the case on Thursday after searching the residence of the consul general as well as the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.



The kingdom claimed early Saturday that Khashoggi died in a brawl in its consulate, but did not give any explanation on the cause of his death.

