Legislation in China to promote harmonious doctor-patient relationship

China is working on legislation specifically for the protection of hospital personnel.



The second draft of the law was submitted to the sixth session of the 13th National People's Congress Standing Committee on Monday.



It bans any organization or person from threatening or endangering the personal safety of doctors and nurses or infringing on their personal dignity.



Medical disturbances continue despite repeated prohibition in Chinese hospitals, which seriously harms proper functioning of hospitals and the work enthusiasm of medical personnel. Hence, China is taking measures to ensure a safe practice environment for doctors and nurses.



The draft specifies the legal liability of disorderly people and defines their illegal acts which include disturbing the order of medical and health institutions, threatening or endangering the personal safety of medical personnel, infringing on their personal dignity or illegally obtaining and disseminating information on citizens' health.



A harmonious doctor-patient relationship requires efforts on all sides. The draft proposes mechanisms for medical dispute prevention and resolution in order to properly handle the disputes and maintain a normal medical treatment order.



Meanwhile, the draft suggests that the medical and health industry and organizations should strengthen education on medical ethics for medical personnel in order to prevent them from taking bribes or seeking unjust benefits from patients.



Global Times

