Pupils learn traditional Chinese culture at school in Zhejiang

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/10/23 19:57:01

Students read classics of Chinese literature at a pramiry school in Changxing County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 23, 2018. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)


 

Students read classics of Chinese literature at a pramiry school in Changxing County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 23, 2018. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)


 

Students learn calligraphy at a pramiry school in Changxing County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 23, 2018. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)


 

Students read classics of Chinese literature at a pramiry school in Changxing County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 23, 2018. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)


 

Students learn traditional etiquette at a pramiry school in Changxing County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 23, 2018. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)


 

Students perform in a play themed on traditional virtue at a pramiry school in Changxing County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 23, 2018. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus