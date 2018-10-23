In pics: actors perform dancing drama in SW China's Guizhou

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/10/23 20:09:18

Actors from Liuzhou art theatre perform a dancing drama named "Dong" at Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 22, 2018. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)


 

Actors from Liuzhou art theatre perform a dancing drama named "Dong" at Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 22, 2018. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)


 

Actors from Liuzhou art theatre perform a dancing drama named "Dong" at Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 22, 2018. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)


 

Actors from Liuzhou art theatre perform a dancing drama named "Dong" at Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 22, 2018. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)


 

Actors from Liuzhou art theatre perform a dancing drama named "Dong" at Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 22, 2018. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)


 

Actors from Liuzhou art theatre perform a dancing drama named "Dong" at Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 22, 2018. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus