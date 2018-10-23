Iraqi lawmaker says PM-designate under pressure over security ministries' candidates

A lawmaker on Tuesday said that Prime Minister-designate Adel Abdul-Mahdi, who is forming Iraq's new cabinet, is under great pressure over candidates of the security ministries.



Ayman al-Shimary, from Saairon parliamentary bloc, which is backed by the prominent Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, told reporters in Baghdad that the "security ministries became a controversial issue among the political parties. Each bloc wants its candidate to be named for one of those ministries."



Shimary said Sadr previously warned that those sensitive ministries should be run by experienced, qualified and independent mininster, who are far from the influence of the political parties.



"Mahdi has been under pressure by the political parties over the posts of National Security president as well as the ministers of defense and interior," Shimary added.



He said that his Saairon bloc had given up its share of posts in Mahdi's cabinet list in order to give Mahdi freedom to choose his cabinet members, adding that if there is no way but to choose candidate from the leading parties, then those who will run security ministries must resign from their parties.



Last week, Mahdi's office said in a statement that the prime minister-designate will submit his cabinet list and ministerial program this week.



On Oct. 2, the Iraqi parliament elected Barham Salih as president of Iraq, who later named Mahdi as prime minister-designate and tasked him with forming the new government for the next four years.



Mahdi has since been busy with tough negotiations with different political blocs in parliament over the members of his cabinet.



According to the Iraqi constitution, the prime minister-designate has 30 days to form a cabinet and present it to parliament for approval.

