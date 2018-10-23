China, India vow to strengthen cooperation on law enforcement, security

China and India pledged here on Tuesday to strengthen bilateral cooperation especially in the areas of law enforcement and security.



While meeting with visiting Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is willing to work with China to maintain strategic communication, enhance political mutual trust, strengthen pragmatic cooperation in various fields such as law enforcement and security, and promote the development of India-China relations to a higher level.



For his part, Zhao said the historic informal summit between the leaders of the two countries in April in Wuhan gave a strong impetus to the development of China-India relations.



The Chinese minister said that under the guidance of the important consensus reached between the leaders of the two countries, China and India should enhance strategic mutual trust, promote all-round cooperation, deepen pragmatic cooperation on law enforcement and security particularly on counter-terrorism and combating separatist forces and transnational crimes so as to further closer the development partnership between the two countries.



During his visit to India, Zhao also met with Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and co-chaired the first high-level meeting between China and India on law enforcement and security with Indian Home Minister Rajnath Singh. The two sides also signed a cooperation agreement on law enforcement and security.

