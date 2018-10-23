China reports new African swine fever case

China has confirmed a new outbreak of African swine fever in central China's Hunan Province, the Ministry of Agriculture
and Rural Affairs said Tuesday.
Among 546 pigs raised on a local farm in the city of Yiyang, 44 pigs were confirmed infected and 17 dead, the ministry said in a statement on its website.
In the city of Changde, among 268 pigs raised on a local farm, 208 pigs were confirmed infected and 31 dead, said the statement.
Local authorities have initiated an emergency response to block, cull and disinfect the affected pigs, according to the statement.
African swine fever is a highly contagious, viral disease that infects pigs. It does not affect humans or other animal species.
China reported its first case of the disease in August in Liaoning. Later outbreaks were reported in several other provinces.