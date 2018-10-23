Personal shoppers of foreign products prepare for new Chinese e-commerce law

Discovering the rising demand for imported products, expats in China are also joining the daigou group. Photo: IC

"There are only about 100 days left for you to buy cheap and genuine overseas products. You will have to either pay more money or get fake products." If you have ever seen any such daigou-related announcement in your WeChat, you will know that a new Chinese e-commerce law is about to take effect starting January 1, 2019, restricting some purchases of overseas products from entering China.Daigou literally means buying things on behalf of somebody, usually a personal shopper who purchases foreign products upon special request. Some such individual buyers organize their own teams and hire other people to work for them.Daigou has become one of the most popular ways for Chinese customers to obtain foreign goods. No matter what the product is, no matter where it is produced, with a mobile phone in hand, a purchase can be completed in one swipe.According to a BBC news report published in March, there are an estimated 1 million people across the world working as daigou. And as the business blossoms, some countries such as Australia have opened specialty stores "whose only customers are personal shoppers for Chinese buyers," as reported by Business Insider.Most daigou in China are Chinese, going shopping abroad for customers in China or selling made-in-China products to overseas people. But a few expats have joined the profitable profession.Kim Sang-jin (pseudonym) from South Korea is one such expat daigou. He opened his own e-commerce business in China in 2015 via Taobao, a leading online shopping platform, and move to expand his business on WeChat.Mainly selling South Korean brands, Kim said that he decided to jump into the daigou industry after realizing the fast-increasing overseas purchasing demands among the Chinese."I read a book about China and Chinese people's rising consumption ability, which raised my interest," he told the Metropolitan, further explaining that, in South Korea, there are similar online shopping platforms, like Gmarket and Coupang, "but they are different from the ones in China.""Taobao, WeChat and JD take a large share of the Chinese market. But in South Korea, there is not as much market share for e-commerce business," he explained.Compared with Chinese daigou who purchase South Korean products for customers in China, Kim said that being a Korean gains him more trust among his clientele, as "we are real South Korean people selling real South Korean goods."

A young man from Benin works as a daigou, purchasing Chinese products for customers in his home country. Photo: VCG

Asma from France also jumped into the daigou sector right out of school. "It was after I finished my second year of post-graduate school in China that I began to sell French skin care and cosmetic products," Asma told Metropolitan.She explained that she failed to find an ideal job right after the graduation, but after discovering the huge demand for French cosmetic and skin care products among Chinese consumers, she decided to try her hand at daigou'ing.Similar to Kim's opinion, Asma thinks that daigou selling products from their native country are more trustful.According to the E-commerce Law in China, however, any individual or company doing e-commerce business on any online platform should register in both the source and selling countries and pay taxes accordingly. Online selling platforms have responsibility to supervise sellers.This law helps ensure customer rights and protects them from buying fake products. But on the other hand, such laws increase prices for imported/exported products. "I may stop being a daigou if taxes are levied as required by the law," a Chinese daigou surnamed Guan told Metropolitan.Hilda, a Chinese daigou living in South Korea, is supportive of the law. "Too many fakes and unqualified products are being sold by WeChat daigou. It is time to manage the market," she said.Asma from France agrees. "It sounds like a good idea to me," she told Metropolitan. "The daigou market in China is so big and it does need some better system to manage it."Kim also agrees whole heartedly. "In South Korea we also need to register," he said, adding that while there are no specific daigou rules, his team is preparing for it."Will daigou completely vanish under China's new e-commerce law? Our opinion is just the opposite," 36kr.com, a Chinese business news website, wrote in a new report.The article states that they expect that, under the new law, a few individual daigou may be washed out, while medium and bigger daigou who have a fixed number of customers and run like a real company will thrive under the new regulations.