Italian humanitarian group insists on sending migrant rescue ship amid anti-immigration sentiment

Mediterranea Saving Humans, a new Italian humanitarian group, said here on Monday that they sent a migrant-rescue ship to the Mediterranean to monitor the waters between Italy, Libya and Malta and rescue migrants if needed.



Mediterranea Saving Humans launched the first Italian-flagged rescue vessel called Mare Jonio on Oct. 3, the anniversary date of a 2013 migrant shipwreck off Italy's Lampedusa island in which close to 400 men, women and children died.



The group insisted on sending the vessel though there is a strong public sentiment of anti-immigration and disagreement with the action from the Italian government.



"It is estimated that an average of eight migrants die in the Mediterranean every day, making it the most dangerous border in the world to cross," said Mare Jonio shipowner Alessandro Metz.



"So we decided to get our own ship to monitor and denounce what is happening, and if necessary, to rescue people," Metz said.



The Central Mediterranea route are usually taken by people fleeing wars and famines in Africa and the Middle East.



The vessel can safely hold up to 130 people if necessary, according to Metz.



Mare Jonio recently completed its first mission earlier this month, in which it played an important role in a rescue of 70 migrants at sea. The ship will take off for its second monitoring mission in the central Mediterranean next week.



A total of 21,785 migrants and asylum seekers have reached Italy by sea so far this year, according to the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR).



An estimated 1,834 have died in the attempt as of Oct. 22, according to UNHCR.

