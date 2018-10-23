Xi congratulates Nguyen Phu Trong on election as Vietnamese president

Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a congratulatory message to Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee (CPVCC), on his election as president.



In the message, Xi said China and Vietnam are friendly neighbors and important partners with long-lasting traditional friendship.



Recalling the mutual visits of Xi and Trong to each other's country last year, Xi said they reached a range of important consensus on developing the relations between two states and the communist parties of two countries under the new circumstance.



The sustainable sound development of bilateral ties, increasingly close exchanges of experience in governing the parties and states, and deepening practical cooperation in all fields have brought tangible benefits to the people of both countries, Xi said.



Xi said he attaches great importance to China-Vietnam ties.



Following the principle of "long-term stability, future-oriented, good-neighborliness and comprehensive cooperation" and in the spirit of "good neighbors, good friends, good comrades and good partners," Xi said he is willing to work with Trong to take the chance of the 10th anniversary of the establishment of comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation to enhance the political leadership of bilateral ties and promote the comprehensive strategic cooperation to a new high.



Trong, born in 1944, holds a PhD in politics with specific field of party construction. He was elected CPVCC general secretary in 2011, and re-elected general secretary in 2016.

