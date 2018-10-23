China’s ruined pink grass

A garden in South China's Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, is the latest casualty of trendy photos being posted on Chinese social media.



After pictures of the pink grass went viral on Chinese internet, the garden became a literal "stomping" ground for thousands of photo-crazed visitors from all across China, who trampled or even sat on the vividly colored flora to take amateur or professional photos and selfies with their mobile phones, despite garden staff members begging them to please keep off the tender grass.



Among a sea of smiling faces, glum gardeners complained that they had to cut the grass only 14 days into their blooming period of about two and a half months, in order to protect its roots in the hope that new stalks will sprout. One-third of the grass could be lost. The garden is a photo studio's shooting site and open to the public for free.



The grass, imported from Australia and not the easiest plant to grow, was first planted there three years ago. It took visitors just three days to damage it.



In the age of social media, people seeking the holy grail of a perfect picture tend to act unbelievably blind in their vain pursuit of the perfect picture.



In January of this year, a 14-year-old boy was electrocuted in Croatia after he climbed on the roof of a train to take a selfie.



In another harrowing case of a fatal selfie that made international headlines, Pedro Ruiz, 26, was shot dead by his girlfriend in front of their 3-year-old daughter. He was filming a mind-boggling stunt where he held a book in front of his chest and asked his girlfriend to shoot it with a real gun, believing the book could shield him from bullets.



For those daredevil YouTube and YouKu stars who build their fame on death-defying stunts, risking their lives for more "likes" and subscribers is all in a day's work.



In a world without social media or followers to impress, the incentives to make information such as where you are visiting and what you have done an instrument for popularity would be greatly reduced.



What a person does would be less compelled by how it would be received by others.



In such a world, the beautiful pink grass of China would have gad a much greater chance of finishing its natural life.



This article was published on the Global Times Metropolitan section Two Cents page, a space for reader submissions, including opinion, humor and satire. The ideas expressed are those of the author alone, and do not represent the position of the Global Times.

