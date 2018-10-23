word matters

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"My car was parked correctly in the space, not blocking anyone. But for no reason, it was scratched with four or five lines."So said a resident surnamed Chen living in Huilongguan, Changping district. Chen has lived in the same neighborhood for many years and it was the first time his car was scratched. "And after I went to the police station to report the case, I found out another 40 more cars in the same neighborhood had also been scratched," he said. Police later caught a suspect, a woman in her 70s, using neighborhood surveillance cameras. The senior admitted what she had done and explained she did it because she had a fight with her family and wanted to vent her resentment. (Source: Beijing Morning Post)